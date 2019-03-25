Kacey Musgraves Asks Twitter To Draw The Shape Of Texas From Memory

March 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Kacey Musgraves

Photo Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel

Grammy Winning Artist Kacey Musgraves wants to see who all can draw the Lone Star state. 

The Texas native took to Twitter and challenged the whole state to the #TexanChallenge. Musgraves wrote, “Try to draw our state right now WITHOUT looking at the shape for reference. No cheating.”

This new Internet challenge is pretty simple; you draw the shape of Texas from memory and post it. Turns out, drawing Texas is a lot harder than it sounds. 

Just about everyone's drawing looks nothing like Texas, check out a few of them down below. 

Think you could do any better? Go ahead and give it a shot, then post your drawing in the comments.  

Via: My San Antonio 

