Justin Timberlake Took Time Out Of His Busy Tour Schedule To Visit A Santa Fe Survivor

Justin Timberlake is currently on tour for his latest album "Man of the Woods." In fact, he's actually been making the Texas rounds. On Sunday and Monday night, he was right here in DFW. On Friday and Saturday, he spent some time with our friends in Houston.

While in Houston, he didn't just put on a show for his fans. He also managed to make time to visit Sarah Salazar, who was shot in the Santa Fe High School shooting. According to Salazar's aunt, she was shot in the back, from her neck down to her thigh. She suffered a shattered shoulder, several rib fractures, and a fractured mandible. Of course she still has a long recovery ahead, but at least JT was there to make her day a little brighter.

Get well soon Sarah!