Justin Timberlake Surprised Kids At A Texas Hospital

Justin Timberlake will be making his way through DFW this week when his Man of the Woods tour comes to the American Airlines Center.

Last week his tour made a stop in San Antonio. While passing through, he surprised some kids who couldn’t make it out to his show. The young patients at Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio had been making videos all week asking for Timberlake to stop by.

Most of them were in their beds dancing and singing “Can’t Stop The Feeling”, a few others held up signs that read “JT See Me!” After all the videos were widely shared all week, the man of the woods made a surprise visit.

Timberlake came and took pictures with his young fans before his show. They even held up a new sign that read “JT Saw Me!”

We want to thank @jtimberlake for visiting with our amazing kids and their families! We also want to say thank you to YOU! for helping make this possible by sharing and liking their video. #JTSawMe pic.twitter.com/6dZSODKmWI — Methodist Health-SA (@SAHealth210) January 19, 2019

Wonder if he’ll visit any of the local hospitals while in DFW?

Via: CBS DFW