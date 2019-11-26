Justin Timberlake Feels Guilty About Photos With Co-Star Alisha Wainwright

Looks like this little incident will make Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage stronger.

A source close to the couple told E! News, that Justin and Jessica are 100 percent "going to move on from this" and that "their marriage will survive," after photos of Justin holding hands with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright surfaced over the weekend.

The two are downplaying everything and are trying to have a good laugh about it the whole situation. According to E! News, Justin had way too much to drink that night.

"It was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is.”

Multiple sources confirmed that Timberlake and Wainwright were just hanging out at a party with the cast and crew on Bourbon Street and that the photos were no big deal.

Via: Cosmopolitan