Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Holding Hands With Co-Star

Justin says this is not the type of example he wants to set for his son

December 5, 2019
Billy Kidd
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake has been silent since photos of him holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright came out. 

The two were spotted at a hotel balcony on Bourbon Street, initial reports say they were attending a party with the cast and crew. Reps for both Timberlake and Wainwright have said that the photos were nothing. 

The ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’ singer has finally addressed all the speculation going around with a public apology. Timberlake posted on Instagram saying that this is not the type of example he wants to set for his son and that he regrets it. 

His wife, Jessica Biel has yet to comment on his apology, according to sources the couple is looking to get past this. 

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

