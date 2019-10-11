Justin Bieber Officially Made His First Country Hit

Justin Bieber has found success in many genres, but now he has dipped his toes in something new. He teamed up with Dan + Shay for a new country single.

Justin Bieber teams-up with country duo Dan + Shay https://t.co/2HRbu3Hmxb — billboard (@billboard) October 4, 2019

The collaboration single is titled “10,000 Hours.” It was released last Friday, October 4, and within a few days of dropping and has already reached two Billboard charts.

The country pop-song sits at Number 20 on the Country Airplay Ranking. It is proving to be a quick hit.

Video of Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours (Official Music Video)

The track is the first single off the country duo's Dan + Shay’s upcoming album. The song was also written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and produced by Smyers. A collaborative success.

Via: Forbes