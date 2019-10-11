Justin Bieber Officially Made His First Country Hit

The collaboration single is titled "10,000 Hours"

October 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
ustin Bieber performs in 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert

Credit: Imagn/ © Handout Photo

Justin Bieber has found success in many genres, but now he has dipped his toes in something new.  He teamed up with Dan + Shay for a new country single.

The collaboration single is titled “10,000 Hours.” It was released last Friday, October 4, and within a few days of dropping and has already reached two Billboard charts.

The country pop-song sits at Number 20 on the Country Airplay Ranking. It is proving to be a quick hit.

The track is the first single off the country duo's Dan + Shay’s upcoming album.  The song was also written by Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, with Bieber, Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, and produced by Smyers. A collaborative success.

