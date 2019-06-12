Justin Bieber Inspires People To Challenge Celebrities Who Are 31-Years Older Than Them To Fights
There’s a new Internet challenge going around, and this one is just a crazy as the last.
Earlier this week Justin Bieber challenged actor Tom Cruise to a UFC fight on Twitter. No one is quite sure why Bieber called out Cruise, who is 31-years older than him. Even with that huge age gap, Bieber would still lose that fight.
Now everyone on the internet is challenging celebrities who are 31-years older than they are to fights on Twitter.
Justin Bieber is 25, Tom Cruise is 56.— Misnomer (@Misnomer) June 10, 2019
Challenge an actor 31 years older than you to a fight. I’ll go first…
Sam Waterston, you’re a punk, and due for an ass beating. Name the place. pic.twitter.com/DZGjmzPvUD
So apparently we have to challenge an actor 31 years older than us to a fight?— PapaBeats (@BoyReattie) June 11, 2019
Well @TheCarlWeathers I WANT YOU! I WANT YOU! ---- v ---- ----
Do you accept my challenge?!*
* ᴾˡᵉᵃˢᵉ ᵈᵒⁿ’ᵗ ᵃᶜᶜᵉᵖᵗ ᵐʸ ᶜʰᵃˡˡᵉⁿᵍᵉ pic.twitter.com/zrGvN11RJu
In this whole “Challenge an actor 31 years older than you” thing, the top of my list is Liam Neeson.— Mitch Gerads (@MitchGerads) June 11, 2019
Dammit. pic.twitter.com/zdZOClIqqw
Who would you end up having to challenge to a fight?
Via: AV Club