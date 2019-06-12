Justin Bieber Inspires People To Challenge Celebrities Who Are 31-Years Older Than Them To Fights

There’s a new Internet challenge going around, and this one is just a crazy as the last. 

Earlier this week Justin Bieber challenged actor Tom Cruise to a UFC fight on Twitter. No one is quite sure why Bieber called out Cruise, who is 31-years older than him. Even with that huge age gap, Bieber would still lose that fight. 

Now everyone on the internet is challenging celebrities who are 31-years older than they are to fights on Twitter.

Who would you end up having to challenge to a fight?

