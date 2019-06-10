Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight Via Twitter

June 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Justin Bieber

Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

For some weird reason, Justin Bieber thinks he could fight Tom Cruise in the Octagon. 

On Sunday night Bieber called out the 'Top Gun' actor on Twitter and challenged him to a fight. He even included Dana White the head of the UFC in his tweet. 

Soon after Bieber's tweet went viral, UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted out that if Cruise accepts the challenge his company will promote and host the fight. 

Currently, no one understands why Bieber sent this tweet out, but a lot of people online have said they would pay to see Cruise take on Bieber in the Octagon. A representative for Cruise has yet to respond to Bieber's challenge. 

Let's face it if Tom Cruise can keep running after breaking his ankle while on the set of Mission: Impossible, then he should have no problem beating Justin Bieber in a fight. Would you pay to see this fight? 

Via: CNN

