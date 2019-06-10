Justin Bieber Challenged Tom Cruise To A UFC Fight Via Twitter

For some weird reason, Justin Bieber thinks he could fight Tom Cruise in the Octagon.

On Sunday night Bieber called out the 'Top Gun' actor on Twitter and challenged him to a fight. He even included Dana White the head of the UFC in his tweet.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Soon after Bieber's tweet went viral, UFC star Conor McGregor tweeted out that if Cruise accepts the challenge his company will promote and host the fight.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Currently, no one understands why Bieber sent this tweet out, but a lot of people online have said they would pay to see Cruise take on Bieber in the Octagon. A representative for Cruise has yet to respond to Bieber's challenge.

Let's face it if Tom Cruise can keep running after breaking his ankle while on the set of Mission: Impossible, then he should have no problem beating Justin Bieber in a fight. Would you pay to see this fight?

Via: CNN