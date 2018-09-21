Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Negotiating A Prenup

September 21, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Justin Bieber

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines

Last week, rumors surfaced that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married after they were spotted at the courthouse getting a marriage license. Of course it, didn't help speculations when uncle Alec kind of confirmed the marriage on the red carpet at the Emmys. Anyway, to make a long story short...the two are NOT married.

In fact, before the happy couple ties the knot, they're looking to sign a prenup first. According to TMZ, both Justin and Hailey have lawyered up for prenup negotiations.

Justin is worth about $250 million. While we don't exactly know what Hailey's worth, she has had a pretty decent career as a model, so it looks like the plan is to keep their individual funds separate.

absolute best friend.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Tags: 
Justin Bieber
Hailey Badlwin
marriage
prenup
Lawyers