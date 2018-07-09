Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Engaged

July 9, 2018
After just a few short weeks of dating, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged.

While vacationing in the Bahamas, Biebs proposed to Hailey on Saturday night. According to witnesses, the two were at one of the restaurants on their resort for the big moment. Everyone was salsa dancing when Bieber had his team tell everyone to put their phones away because "something special was about to happen." That's when Bieber popped the question.

And apparently she said yes...to the tune of a $2 million ring! Give or take on the price.

Congrats to the happy couple.

 

