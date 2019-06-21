Ivan Drago Impersonator Confronts Justin Bieber, Challenges Him To A Fight

Justin Bieber made headlines when he randomly challenged Tom Cruise to a fight on Twitter. Now it looks like everyone wants to fight the Biebs.

Bieber was seen in public for the first time the other night since he challenged Cruise. While to go out to dinner, Bieber was approached by Ivan Drago from Rocky IV. Well, an Ivan Drago impersonator.

The fake Drago showed up in full boxing gear ready to fight Bieber. Of course, Justin blew him off the second he saw him, but that wasn’t going to discourage the Drago impersonator. He waited outside the restaurant for Bieber to return to his car.

The Drago Impersonator was pretty adamant about fighting Bieber. Check out the video below.

Video of Justin Bieber Confronted By Fake Ivan Drago, Fight Me!!! | TMZ Sports

Via: TMZ