Just In Time For Spring...Garden Brows!

If you've been looking for something new and creative to do with your eyebrows this Spring, consider Garden Brows.

We aren't sure when the eyebrows became such a necessity for accessories, but it's becoming more and more popular whether we like it or not. We've seen everything from wavy eyebrows to glitter brows. So why not dye them green and slap a few flowers in there?

Ladies and gents, we give you...garden brows.

Ok, guys, feeling left out? Of course you can jazz up your brows too. But if that's not your thing, just use your beard.

Happy gardening!