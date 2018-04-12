Just In Time For Spring...Garden Brows!
If you've been looking for something new and creative to do with your eyebrows this Spring, consider Garden Brows.
We aren't sure when the eyebrows became such a necessity for accessories, but it's becoming more and more popular whether we like it or not. We've seen everything from wavy eyebrows to glitter brows. So why not dye them green and slap a few flowers in there?
Ladies and gents, we give you...garden brows.
Maybe she’s a wildflower --#GardenEyebrows #springhassprung
A post shared by Victoria Margarita Medina (@vikmargarita) on
@chrisbrownofficial -- #july9th #heartbreakonafullmoon #summertour #chrisbrown #gardenbrows #flowerbox #eyebrowtrend #spring Ps: not sure why I kept closing my eyes like I had eyeshadow to show off --
A post shared by Meghan Metcalf (@instameg5309) on
--As sobrancelhas tem sido alvo de maquiadores e blogueiros de beleza nos últimos tempos. --A cada semana somos presenteados com uma tendência mais bizarra do que a outra como a --GARDEN BROWS-- (Jardim de Sobrancelhas). -- E você, o que achou dessa moda? Até que eu achei fofinho -- -- ❤ . . . . . #tcharasobrancelhas #sobrancelhas #gardenbrows #tendencia #eyebrows #makeup
A post shared by Tchara Designer de Sobrancelha (@tcharasobrancelhas) on
Am I doing this right? #gardenbrows #fashion
A post shared by Sir Collie von Waddle I (@colliewaddle) on
Ok, guys, feeling left out? Of course you can jazz up your brows too. But if that's not your thing, just use your beard.
One with nature. -- #gardenbrows #gardenbeard #wtf #butitsworthit #hashtag (-- by @alliewes)
A post shared by CharlesTrippy (@charlestrippy) on
Happy gardening!