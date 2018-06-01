Just Say No To Crocs With Attached Socks

Crocs are easily the ugliest shoes on Earth. Sure they're comfortable. They're easy for the kiddos to slide on in a hurry. If they get dirty, you can simply hose them down.

We get it, but honestly, they aren't the most fashion forward shoes. So why not make them a touch more hideous with a pair of socks! Which are attached from the iside!

A company in New York called Alife has actually created a pair of Crocs that come with a set of tube socks built right in with the shoe. The idea behind these "on-the-go" crocs is to encourage people to do whatever they love comfortably rather than follow the trend.

By the way, these beauties are selling for around $600!!!

Via Mashable