Katy Perry Loses Dark Horse Trial

Katy Perry is not happy after a California jury ruled against her.

The singer and music producer Dr. Luke have been in a legal battle with Christian rapper Flame over the similarities between their songs “Dark Horse” and “Joyful Noise” by Flame. Both Dr. Luke and Perry have taken the stand and said that neither of them had heard of Flames song.

According to the suit Flame claimed that Katy Perry destroyed his reputation in Christian music circles because he is now associated with the anti-Christian witchcraft and imagery that's present in her music video for "Dark Horse".

On Tuesday, the jury ruled that "Dark Horse" infringes on Flames song, which was released in 2008. Katy Perry didn’t release Dark Horse until 2013. The copyright infringement case will now move to the penalty phase, where it will be determined how much Perry and the other defendants owe.

Listen to both songs down below and let us know what you think. Do they sound similar to you?

Video of Katy Perry - Dark Horse (Official) ft. Juicy J

Video of Flame - Joyful Noise

Via: TMZ