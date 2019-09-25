‘Jurassic World 3’ Brings Back Key Role Characters From Original Cast

Movie director Colin Trevorrow, figured out a way to bring back the original cast of Jurassic Park.

Trevorrow announced that Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are set to return to their iconic roles in Jurassic World 3. He also revealed the original cast will roles in the sequels to follow.

Some of original cast has made small appearances in previous movies. Goldblum appeared in a small role in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’ Dern returned to the franchise for a brief cameo in Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

Via: Collider