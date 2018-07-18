Giant, Bare Chested Statue Of Jeff Goldblum Goes Up In London

July 18, 2018
Well hello Jurassic Jeff!

The world can never have too much Jeff Goldblum. Epecially when he's bare chested and displayed on the lawn in front of the London Bridge. No this is not a joke, a giant Jeff Goldblum just popped up in London.

But why? Well, since it's the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, Now TV is celebrating with Jurassic Jeff.

Planning our trip to London now!

