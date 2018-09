Emma Roberts plays a mean game of Mahjong.

The American Horror Story actress spent some quality time with her Aunt Julia on Monday (You might remember her from a little film called Pretty Woman or Erin Brockovich). The two went head to head in a game of Mahjong. And apparently, Emma won.

She won. --️ A post shared by Julia Roberts (@juliaroberts) on Sep 24, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

The crazy part is how much they look alike! Emma could be Julia's daughter! No doubt they're Roberts...they have the same lips!