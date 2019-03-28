Journey’s Neal Schon Sues Live Nation After A Security Guard Assaulted His Wife

Maybe she wasn’t wearing her VIP badge?

Journey’s guitarist Neal Schon has filed a lawsuit claiming a security guard assaulted his wife Michaele.

While Schon was performing with Journey in Fort Wayne, Indiana back in March of 2017, his wife Michaele tried to move toward the stage to take pictures when a security guard “violently assaulted and forcibly removed” her — causing “personal injuries.”

The two are suing Live Nation who hired the security guard for assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Neal also claims that the incident has caused him to experience emotional distress; he now worries about his wife's safety while performing.

The security guard has also filed papers claiming that Michaele “attempted to enter a restricted area for reasons unknown” but that he did not attack her. A hearing for the case is set for November of this year.

Michaele is infamous for sneaking into restricted areas. In 2009 she crashed a White House dinner with then-husband Tareq Salahi.

Via: TMZ