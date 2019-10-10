The Jonas Brothers Will Release Special Edition Cans Of Coors Light

October 10, 2019
Billy Kidd
The Jonas Brothers

Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Soon you could be drinking a Coors Light that was brewed by the Jonas Brothers. 

When their Happiness Begins tour stopped in Denver, Colorado the Jonas Brothers took a detour and stopped by the Coors Brewery over in Golden. 

While at the brewery, the Jo Bros helped brew a batch of Coors Light. You can try some of their brew next month when it hits the shelves. The Jonas Brother brew will have a special limited edition label that features all three of their faces on the sie of mountain. 

The brothers released a statement saying that they’ve always been fans of Coors Light and that it was an honor to help brew a batch beer.

“We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery. We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle.”

Via: Yahoo Lifestyle

