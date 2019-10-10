The Jonas Brothers Will Release Special Edition Cans Of Coors Light
Soon you could be drinking a Coors Light that was brewed by the Jonas Brothers.
When their Happiness Begins tour stopped in Denver, Colorado the Jonas Brothers took a detour and stopped by the Coors Brewery over in Golden.
While at the brewery, the Jo Bros helped brew a batch of Coors Light. You can try some of their brew next month when it hits the shelves. The Jonas Brother brew will have a special limited edition label that features all three of their faces on the sie of mountain.
The brothers released a statement saying that they’ve always been fans of Coors Light and that it was an honor to help brew a batch beer.
“We are long-time fans of Coors Light and were really excited to be invited out to the Coors brewery. We can’t wait for our fans to try the limited edition six-packs of Coors Light that we helped to brew. And it’s pretty amazing that our faces are on the iconic mountains on the bottle.”
That feeling when you’re about to brew your favorite beer -- #ad #MadeToChill @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/DDyGksNsHn— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) October 10, 2019
Via: Yahoo Lifestyle