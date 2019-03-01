Video: The Jonas Brothers Are Back! Official New Video For Song 'Sucker' Is Out Now

It's been a few years since Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas decided to go their separate ways and not share the spotlight.

Wellllll, I guess they heard our pleas to return because they are BACK! It's been just a few days since they publicly announced they would be back together, and they have now dropped a new single 'Sucker' and the official video is out and trending #1 on YouTube.

The video is captivating audiences not just for the music but for shedding light into the relationships with the Jonas' wives/girlfriends... featuring the newly married Mrs. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and soon to be in X-Men 'Dark Phoenix,' Sophie Turner.