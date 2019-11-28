Jon Bon Jovi To Open A New 'JBJ Soul Kitchen' To Help Feed College Students

Not everyone knows where their next meal is going to come from.

Jon Bon Jovi understands that and has been trying to help out those in need. The ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ singer and his wife Dorothea Hurley opened a restaurant in New Jersey called the JBJ Soul Kitchen 8-years ago to help feed the homeless.

There are no prices on the menu, guests can make a $20 donation to help pay for someone else’s meal or they can volunteer by washing dishes. Now Jon and his wife plan on opening a soul kitchen on a college campus to help feed hungry college students.

Jon told CBS News that just because kids are eating ramen doesn’t mean they can afford to eat and that most college students aren’t on meal plans.

“When you send your kids off to school, you don’t think about, after tuition, books, living, what’s left for food? And so few are on meal plans to begin with. And that’s another reason why they’re eating ramen noodles. We all think it’s the rite of passage – to study hard and eat the ramen noodles. But how about if it’s the only thing you can afford?”

The new JBJ Soul Kitchen will open in January on the Rutgers University Newark campus.

Via: New York Post