Check Out The First Pic Of Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker
September 17, 2018
The DC Universe is getting two new Joker movies. One with Jared Leto and the other, an origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix.
While Jared Leto's Joker project has only been announced, the other movie, Joker, has already started filming with Director Todd Phillips, who shared the very first image of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. Ok, actually it's a pic of Arthur, the man before the Joker.
There's also some footage from the set.
It looks like this Joker movie is following in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan's Batman, with a much more realistic version of the Joker. We're actually looking forward to what Phoenix will look like all Joker-ed up.