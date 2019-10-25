‘Joker’ Cinematographer Settles Debate Over The Fate Of Zazie Beetz’s Character

‘Joker’ has been in theaters for nearly a month now and fans of the film have still been talking about it.

One of the biggest questions theatergoers were left with was, “what happened to Zazie Beetz character Sophie?” No one is quite sure if she made it through the whole movie or not.

Now the cinematographer of the film has settled the long going debate. Lawrence Sher told Slash Film that director Todd Phillips really wanted to leave Sophie’s fate up for interpretation.

“We wanted to make the interpretation of the real versus what’s not real, a part of the viewer’s experience. For instance, his relationship to Sophie is a fantasy to him. Some people have asked me, ‘Was she killed?’ Todd makes it clear she wasn’t killed. Arthur is killing people who’ve wronged him in a certain way, and Sophie never wronged him.”

What did you think of the ending of ‘Joker’?