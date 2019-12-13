Johnny Galecki Reunited With 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' family

30 years after the Griswolds took Christmas by storm on Thursday fans were given some early presents.

The cast had a small reunion at a special screening at the AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills.

This all comes after it has been announced that the movie would become a tv series being produced by Johnny Galecki.

Another announcement coming at you from #alcidebavaproductions Couldn’t be more excited! XO! @hollister5555 @corymichaelwood #timhobert

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on

Via Today

 

 

