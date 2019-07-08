‘The Big Lebowski’ Sequel Has A New Title And Release Date

After years of rumors, it seems ‘The Big Lebowski’ sequel is finally going to happen. The John Turturro project, once called ‘Going Places’ has been picked up by Screen Media, who announced the film is now called ‘The Jesus Rolls’ and is expected to be released in early 2020.

‘Big Lebowski’ Sequel Renamed ‘The Jesus Rolls,’ Plans Early 2020 Release https://t.co/vrSJH5UfCW pic.twitter.com/WR7yunnfKY — IndieWire (@IndieWire) July 8, 2019

John Turturro has been trying for years to get this film made, and now thanks to the boutique distribution company, Screen Media, his dream will be coming true. Turturro wrote the film, and will direct and star in the movie about his beloved character from the Coen Brothers’ movie, Jesus Quintana.

The movie will star Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson, alongside John Turturro. It is unknown at this time what actors, if any, from the original film will be reprising their roles.

Uh, yes please. Love me some Turturro. — Erin O'Riordan (@ErinORiordan) July 8, 2019

The Dude abides but the Jesus rolls -- -- This could be dope!! https://t.co/0VXP3Kk1SI — Keepin' it Green -- , Agent of G.I.R.L. (@Ger_Downing) July 8, 2019

That said, I will be first in line for the release of The Jesus Rolls. — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) July 8, 2019

While some of ‘The Big Lebowski’ fan base has questioned this sequel, many are excited to get a continuation of this great character. The Coen Brothers are not involved in this project, but have given their blessing to John Turturro to continue Jesus Quintana’s story. If everything goes as planned, The Dude Universe will continue in 2020.

Via Indie Wire