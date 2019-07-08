‘The Big Lebowski’ Sequel Has A New Title And Release Date

The John Turturro Project Was Originally Called ‘Going Places’

July 8, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
John_Turturro

Nicholas Hunt / Staff

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Movies & TV

After years of rumors, it seems ‘The Big Lebowski’ sequel is finally going to happen. The John Turturro project, once called ‘Going Places’ has been picked up by Screen Media, who announced the film is now called ‘The Jesus Rolls’ and is expected to be released in early 2020.

John Turturro has been trying for years to get this film made, and now thanks to the boutique distribution company, Screen Media, his dream will be coming true. Turturro wrote the film, and will direct and star in the movie about his beloved character from the Coen Brothers’ movie, Jesus Quintana.

The movie will star Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson, alongside John Turturro. It is unknown at this time what actors, if any, from the original film will be reprising their roles.

While some of ‘The Big Lebowski’ fan base has questioned this sequel, many are excited to get a continuation of this great character. The Coen Brothers are not involved in this project, but have given their blessing to John Turturro to continue Jesus Quintana’s story. If everything goes as planned, The Dude Universe will continue in 2020.

Via Indie Wire

Tags: 
The Big Lebowski
Coen Brothers
John Turturro
Screen Media
The Jesus Rolls

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes