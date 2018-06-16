John Travolta's New Movie Sitting At 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

What ever happened to the John Travolta in Grease? And Saturday Night Fever? And Pulp Fiction?

Well, for every one of those movies there's Battlefield Earth...and now Gotti.

The flick was just released in theaters yesterday, and it's already received a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer" (pretty much an average of all the movie critics' reviews). In comparison, Battlefield Earth is currently at 3% (Pulp Fiction at 94%).

Some of the more scathing reviews:

New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski: "I'd rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again."

Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty: "It's not a good movie. But the blame can't be laid at its star's Ferragamo-shod feet."

Rolling Stone's Peter Travers: "Starring in this mobster biopic that deserves to get whacked is an offer Travolta should have refused. Insane testimonials from Gotti supporters at the end are as close as this s**tshow will ever get to good reviews."

Dang!

By the way, if you want to see the film, it's playing in town at AMC Classic Valley View in Dallas, and Studio Movie Grill Spring Valley in Dallas.

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!