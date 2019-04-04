Piano John Lennon Used To Write Songs For Sgt. Pepper Album Will Go To Auction

You could soon own a piece of music history.

According to the auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll, this John Broadwood and Sons piano dates all the way back to 1872. It’s said to have been in John Lennon’s possession since 1966 and was his one of his favorite instruments, it was also used to write songs for The Beatles "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band" album.

Lennon later gave the piano to a close friend; before giving it away he had a gold plaque put on the instrument. The plaque reads, “On this piano was written: ‘A Day in the Life,’ ‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,’ ‘Good Morning, Good Morning,’ ‘Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite,’ and many others. John Lennon 1971.”

The piano was originally sold from a private collection 1983. The online auction for the piano begins on April 10th, the minimum bid starts at $575,000, and is expected to sell between $800,000 and $1.2 million.

Via: People