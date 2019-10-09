John Lennon’s Least Favorite Beatles Song Was A Knock Off Elvis Song

Do you know which Beatles song was John Lennon’s least favorite?

Before his passing Lennon frequently mentioned in interviews which song he liked the least. Out of the whole Beatles catalog, Lennon disliked the song ‘Run For Your Life’ from their Rubber Soul album.

During a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, Lennon said he knocked off Elvis’ ‘Baby Let’s Play House’ to help write ‘Run For Your life’.

“Run for Your Life, I always hated, you know. I never liked Run For Your Life, because it was a song I just knocked off. It was inspired from – this is a very vague connection – from Baby Let’s Play House. There was a line on it, I used to like specific lines from songs, ‘I’d rather see you dead, little girl, than to be with another man’ – so I wrote it around that but I didn’t think it was that important.”

A couple years later Lennon mentioned which of the Beatles actually liked the song.

“Just a sort of throwaway song of mine that I never thought much of, but it was always a favorite of George’s.”

Via: Metro UK