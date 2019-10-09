John Lennon’s Least Favorite Beatles Song Was A Knock Off Elvis Song

October 9, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
John Lennon

Photo by Harry Benson/Express/Getty Images

Categories: 
Classic
Music
Newsletter Features
Newsletter Headlines

Do you know which Beatles song was John Lennon’s least favorite? 

Before his passing Lennon frequently mentioned in interviews which song he liked the least. Out of the whole Beatles catalog, Lennon disliked the song ‘Run For Your Life’ from their Rubber Soul album. 

During a 1970 interview with Rolling Stone, Lennon said he knocked off Elvis’ ‘Baby Let’s Play House’ to help write ‘Run For Your life’. 

“Run for Your Life, I always hated, you know. I never liked Run For Your Life, because it was a song I just knocked off. It was inspired from – this is a very vague connection – from Baby Let’s Play House. There was a line on it, I used to like specific lines from songs, ‘I’d rather see you dead, little girl, than to be with another man’ – so I wrote it around that but I didn’t think it was that important.”

A couple years later Lennon mentioned which of the Beatles actually liked the song. 

“Just a sort of throwaway song of mine that I never thought much of, but it was always a favorite of George’s.”

Via: Metro UK

Tags: 
The Beatles
John Lennon
Least Favorite Song
Ruber Soul
Elvis Presley

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes