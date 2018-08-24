It's the First Day Of School And Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Is Already In Trouble For Pushing A Boy
August 24, 2018
Well, that's not exactly an ideal first day, but it sure is funny.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the proud parents of 2-year-old angel baby Luna. She's adorable and already refusing to put up with boys. While we don't know the whole story here, little miss Luna did make a startling confession to her parents after her very first day of preschool...she pushed a boy! Her exact words when asked...
"I push...I pushed a boy."
OMG! She's so cute! And so calm about the incident. Watch out boys, we got a firecracker on our hands!