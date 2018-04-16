John Cena and Nikki Bella Split After Six Years Together

John Cena and Nikki Bella are going their separate ways after six years together. While their announcement shocked many fans, there were signs that the couple was drifting apart due to their views on starting a family. Cena, 40, has been vocal about not wanting to have kids while Bella, 34, has expressed her desire to be a mother. The two shared a post on Twitter Sunday night saying, “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

The couple got engaged during a Wrestlemania event in April 2017 when Cena proposed to Bella after defeating the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match. The announcement of their split comes just weeks before their planned wedding.

We love you all ❤️ N pic.twitter.com/ooACLFXeMv — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 16, 2018

Fans have also expressed their feelings about their split.

Can't believe John Cena and Nikki Bella are breakingnup. In my day, a mid-ring proposal during Wrestlemania meant forever. — Mark Macyk -- (@MarkMacyk) April 16, 2018