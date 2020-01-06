Actress Joey King Was Left With A Bruise After Accidently Getting Hit With A Golden Globe

Ouch!

The morning after an award show can be a little rough for some celebrities, it looks like actress Joey King had a rough night.

While backstage celebrities at the Golden Globe Awards get together to take a short videos for Instagram. Actresses Joey King and Patricia Arquette got together to shoot a quick video. While doing so Arquette accidently hit King with her award.

She hit the young actress on her forehead. The morning after King posted a picture on Twitter showing the small bruise Arquette left behind.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Check out the clip below of where their little accident took place.

Via: Page Six