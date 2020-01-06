Actress Joey King Was Left With A Bruise After Accidently Getting Hit With A Golden Globe

Ouch!

The morning after an award show can be a little rough for some celebrities, it looks like actress Joey King had a rough night. 

While backstage celebrities at the Golden Globe Awards get together to take a short videos for Instagram. Actresses Joey King and Patricia Arquette got together to shoot a quick video. While doing so Arquette accidently hit King with her award. 

She hit the young actress on her forehead. The morning after King posted a picture on Twitter showing the small bruise Arquette left behind.

Check out the clip below of where their little accident took place. 

