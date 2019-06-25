Joe Walsh And Brian Johnson Actually Made Music Together

A little bit of The Eagles...a little bit of AC/DC!

June 25, 2019
Billy Kidd
Photo Credit: RIck Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Joe Walsh) & PA Images/Sipa USA (Brian Johnson)

When you hear The Eagles in the same sentence as AC/DC...it doesn't quite fit.  However, a couple of famous musicians (one from each group) may have actually just collaborated!

Joe Walsh (from The Eagles) and Brian Johnson (from AC/DC) are pictured together below in a post Walsh put up on Instagram.

Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in london.  We nailed it!  Love ya man!

It's not clear if the duo were recording together...or just jamming...but either possibility gets me psyched!  If you're still not completely conviced, check out this video:

Source: Ultimate Classic Rock

