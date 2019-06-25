Joe Walsh And Brian Johnson Actually Made Music Together

When you hear The Eagles in the same sentence as AC/DC...it doesn't quite fit. However, a couple of famous musicians (one from each group) may have actually just collaborated!

Joe Walsh (from The Eagles) and Brian Johnson (from AC/DC) are pictured together below in a post Walsh put up on Instagram.

It's not clear if the duo were recording together...or just jamming...but either possibility gets me psyched! If you're still not completely conviced, check out this video:

In Episode 5 Season 2 of Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road @BrianJohnson meets @JoeWalsh in the back of a limo.

Joe brings his guitar along so Brian writes a song. ----

A bit of tweaking and this could be a potential @acdc song. pic.twitter.com/GFOksvlkg7 — Darran (@Darpross) May 7, 2019

Source: Ultimate Classic Rock

