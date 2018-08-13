Job Calls To Live In Greek Island 'Paradise' And Caring For 55 Cats

Attention cat lovers, if you're looking for a job to live in a Greek island paradise and caring for 55 cats, then this job is for you.

God's Little People Cat Rescue is looking for a person to take care of 55 cats on a Greek island, while the owner is away.

The ad says it needs someone with "a mature and genuinely passionate cat lover who knows how to handle many cats and would love their company." If you are a trained vet or a animal nurse, then that's brownie points for you.

The owner says she is looking for a person over the age of 45, can drive a car manually and the job is a minimum 6 month period.

Candidates will be interviewed via Skype, it's paid, free housing, water, electricity and starts November 1st.

Are you up for it?

via WFAA