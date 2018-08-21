JLo Owned The VMAs

August 21, 2018
On Monday night, Jennifer Lopez received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. She gave a heartfelt speech that included her twins and A-Rod. In fact, she called Alex Rodriguez her "twin soul." Taking home this award has been a dream of hers. She said...

     "I grew up on MTV,” she said. “And this is really, like, a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kinda watching them come true. Music, acting, performing – this career has always been          kind of an obsession for me."

As sweet and wonderful as her speech was, that's not what people are talking about today. Everybody is talking about her amazing performance. She did 10 minutes of a mashup of all of her greatest hits! Everything from "Get On The Floor" to "Love Don't Cost A Thing." Not to mention she looked and sounded FLAWLESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And may we all be so lucky to have someone look at us like ARod looks at JLo.

