JLo Owned The VMAs

On Monday night, Jennifer Lopez received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs. She gave a heartfelt speech that included her twins and A-Rod. In fact, she called Alex Rodriguez her "twin soul." Taking home this award has been a dream of hers. She said...

"I grew up on MTV,” she said. “And this is really, like, a tremendous honor for me. It has been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then kinda watching them come true. Music, acting, performing – this career has always been kind of an obsession for me."

Video of Jennifer Lopez Accepts the Video Vanguard Award | 2018 Video Music Awards

As sweet and wonderful as her speech was, that's not what people are talking about today. Everybody is talking about her amazing performance. She did 10 minutes of a mashup of all of her greatest hits! Everything from "Get On The Floor" to "Love Don't Cost A Thing." Not to mention she looked and sounded FLAWLESS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Video of Jennifer Lopez Performs &#039;Get On The Floor&#039;, &#039;Love Don&#039;t Cost A Thing&#039; &amp; More | 2018 VMAs

And may we all be so lucky to have someone look at us like ARod looks at JLo.