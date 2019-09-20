JLo Closes The Versace Show In The Iconic Jungle Print Dress She Wore To Grammy's in 2000

JLo just walked for Versace S/S 2020 wearing another jungle print dress. Nearly 20 years after she wore it at the Grammy Awards #MFW pic.twitter.com/tse4OXKGWb — Runway Lens (@IAMFASHlON) September 20, 2019

JLo closed the Versace’s 2020 runway spring show at Milan’s Fashion week in a remake of her iconic plunging, green, jungle print dress that she wore to the 42nd Grammy’s in 2000.

She looked fierce in her remade gown almost two decades later from when her Grammy dress first became viral.

The recreated dress has the same color and plunging V-neckline as the original, but the new version has modern short sleeves and cuts out at the waist.

Almost twenty years later and she still has it! At the age of 50 Jennifer looks mesmerizing as she closed the show alongside the famous designer Donatella Versace herself. The two were met with a standing ovation.

JLo shared this video post on Instagram of her strutting down the runway.

Via: Billboard