J.J. Abrams Tweeted Out The First Set Photo From Star Wars 9

Production is now officially underway for the final story in the Skywalker saga. Director J.J. Abrams has tweeted the first set photo from Star Wars 9 and captioned it as bittersweet.

"Bittersweet starting this next chapter without Carrie, but thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew, we are ready to go. Grateful for @rianjohnson and special thanks to George Lucas for creating this incredible world and beginning a story of which we are lucky to be a part."

Last week the full cast was announced and has everyone returning to the film. Many fans were surprised to see Carrie Fisher's name on the bill. Abrams has said that she will appear in the film through unused footage from The Force Awakens.

Star Wars Episode 9 will hit theaters in December of 2019. Check out the first set photo below.

Via: Movie Web