***KIND OF some Stranger Things: Season 3 spoilers below.***

If you've already enjoyed the current season of Stranger Things, you know one of the highlights is when Dustin (Bun) and Suzie (Poo) sing a duet of Limahl's 1984 hit "Neverending Story."

Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert decided to get in on the fun, and sing their own duet. Check it out!

Video of Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert Recreate the Stranger Things "NeverEnding Story" Duet

