Jimmy Fallon & Alanis Morissette Surprise Subway Goers With Impromptu Performance

You never know who you’re going to see while in New York.

Earlier this week Alanis Morissette announced that she would be going on tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her album ‘Jagged Little Pill’.

Jimmy Fallon wanted to give subway goers a taste of what to expect from Alanis. The two put on disguises and played on a subway platform. They drew a small crowd as the performed the little drummer boy.

Everyone who was gathered around was shocked the minute they ripped off their wigs, hats, and sunglasses. Once Alanis began singing her hit song ‘You Oughta Know’ the crowd doubled in size.

Check out the video of their impromptu performance down below.

Video of Alanis Morissette Busks in NYC Subway in Disguise

Via: Entertainment Weekly