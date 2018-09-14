Jimmy Buffett Went Surfing While Everyone Was Evacuating In South Carolina
Before Hurricane Florence made landfall, Jimmy Buffett decided to catch some great waves at Folly Beach on Wednesday afternoon.
The 71-year-old singer took to Instagram to share what he was doing while everyone was evacuating the area. Buffett captioned the photo “I ain’t afraid of dying I got no need to explain. I feel like going surfing in this hurricane. #follybeachsurfing On a serious note - respect mother nature, please be safe and listen to your local authorities.”
That’s one way to handle a big storm. Hurricane Florence made landfall early Friday morning, both governors of North and South Carolina have urged their residents to take Hurricane Florence seriously and evacuate.
