Jimmy Buffett To Open Texas’ First Margaritaville Resort

Jimmy Buffett has managed to turn his biggest song into an enterprise; the man has a Margaritaville restaurant, resort, and retirement community.

Now all of us here in in the Lone Star State will soon get to experience the Margaritaville Resort.

An Atlanta based commercial real estate company and Louisiana property management company have partnered together to purchase the La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa in Montgomery, Texas. The existing resort will undergo extensive renovations and will be transformed into Texas’ first Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe.

The resort is located just 55 miles north of Houston and will feature 360 guest rooms in the main 20-story hotel tower, plus waterfront villas on the lake. The resorts current restaurants will be converted into signature Margaritaville dining concepts: LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o’ Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

The resort’s 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, spa, outdoor pools, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space will also be renovated to make feel like your living Margaritaville lifestyle.

Your next company retreat might be held at the Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Resort as it is set to open in the third quarter of 2020.

Via: Houston Business Journal