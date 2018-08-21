Jet Reportedly Carrying Rapper Post Malone Makes Emergency Landing

A private jet reportedly carrying North Texas-born rapper Post Malone made an emergency landing at an airport in New York after two tires blew out on the aircraft after takeoff.

The plane took off from a New Jersey airport and landed at an airport in Orange Co., New York at around 3:45 p.m.

The Gulfstream IV jet was carrying 16 passengers when it left Teterboro Airport around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. The pilot soon realized what had happened and began circling the airport for several hours to burn fuel.

LIVE: Gulfstream IV N101CV with rapper Post Malone on board burst two tyres on departure from Teterboro Airport and has been burning fuel N. of Long Island. Will shortly land at Newburgh/Stewart (KSWF). Info via Westfield ATC, where it had planned to land. https://t.co/SkkaqrVWSv pic.twitter.com/hfeLM4PWHc — Airport Webcams (@AirportWebcams) August 21, 2018

The jet was headed to London Luton Airport in Luton, England. The Federal Aviation Administration said it was intially diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Massachusetts before being diverted to New York.

Flight tracking service flightradar24.com showed the flight circling over Stamford and Bridgeport in southern Connecticut on the Long Island Sound shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

via KRLD 1080