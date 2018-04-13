Jessica Chastain Confirms Her Role In The “IT” Sequel

Jessica Chastain Confirms Her Role In The “IT” Sequel

April 13, 2018
The rumors are true! It’s official, Jessica Chastain will take on the role of Beverly in the IT sequel. 

On Thursday, Jessica made the announcement via Instagram, posting a picture of herself and James McAvoy directly above a screenshot of Beverly and Bill from the recent IT reboot. 

Stalker @jamesmcavoyrealdeal #ITfilm

A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

James McAvoy also, sort of, confirmed the news. Of course he’s making jokes about being Jessica Chastain’s new hairstylist, however, he also hashtagged with #it.

I’d like to confirm once and for all that I am in negotiations to be @jessicachastain ‘s new hair stylist. I stepped in for her go to team a few years back and can’t wait to tame that mop of fire for all the mall openings and kids party paid appearances she’s got coming up. Needed a career change and this feels right. I just hope I can cut it. #wetperm #it #jessicachastainsnewhairguy #careerchange

A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on

And just when you thought the casting couldn’t get any better…it looks like Bill Hader will be playing the role of Richie, a perfect choice for the comedian. 

IT: Chapter Two scheduled to hit theaters on September 6th, 2019.

