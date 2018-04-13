Jessica Chastain Confirms Her Role In The “IT” Sequel

The rumors are true! It’s official, Jessica Chastain will take on the role of Beverly in the IT sequel.

On Thursday, Jessica made the announcement via Instagram, posting a picture of herself and James McAvoy directly above a screenshot of Beverly and Bill from the recent IT reboot.

James McAvoy also, sort of, confirmed the news. Of course he’s making jokes about being Jessica Chastain’s new hairstylist, however, he also hashtagged with #it.

And just when you thought the casting couldn’t get any better…it looks like Bill Hader will be playing the role of Richie, a perfect choice for the comedian.

IT: Chapter Two scheduled to hit theaters on September 6th, 2019.