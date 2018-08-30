Ha! Someone Swapped Out Pauly D's Hair For A Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

August 30, 2018
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Pauly D

USA Today

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music News

Nothing but greatness comes out of the Jersey Shore. Normally, the "fun stuff" happens to Snooki or the Situation. However, the limelight shines brightly upon Pauly D. today.

Pauly D., a DJ, is probably better known for his hair. He keeps it nice and neat on the bottom with a close shave. The top half is a little different...with the help of endless amounts of hair gel, it's coiffed upward into crown-like spikes. In fact, it looks a exactly like th ribbed edges of a Reese's peanut butter cup!

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Reese's acknowledged that Pauly D. does in fact have a great cut.

We smell a new Reese's spokesperson!

Tags: 
Paul D.'s hair
Reese's peanut butter cup
trolling
jersey shore