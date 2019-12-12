Jersey Farmer Made Cow Christmas Sweaters!
Udderly brilliant!
This Christmas some people like to put their dog or cat in a Christmas sweater, but this Jersey farmer Becky Houze decided to take that up a notch, with cow Christmas sweaters!
The cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy, were all fitted to wear fun sweaters for the holiday season.
"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling," Houze said.
Via UPI