Jersey Farmer Made Cow Christmas Sweaters!

This Christmas some people like to put their dog or cat in a Christmas sweater, but this Jersey farmer Becky Houze decided to take that up a notch, with cow Christmas sweaters!

Video of Jersey Cows in Christmas jumpers

The cows Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy, were all fitted to wear fun sweaters for the holiday season.

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling," Houze said.

Via UPI