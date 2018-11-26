Jerry Springer Is Making His Return To Television With New Show, 'Judge Jerry'

Jerry Springer is officially making his return to television after ending his iconic television show, ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ earlier this year. After taking some time off, Springer is back with a new show, this time using his legal background to help settle cases. ‘Judge Jerry’ will put the daytime television star at the center of litigations in the new courtroom series.

‘Judge Jerry’ which will be distributed by NBC Universal, will be similar to daytime court-show competition, ‘Judge Judy’ with a little twist. According to Tracie Wilson, a creative-affairs executive for NBC Universal TV Distribution, “Judge Jerry’ will merge Jerry’s talent for connecting with people, his incredibly relatable and funny personality and his legal training and governing experience to bring viewers a more entertaining court show.” She continued saying the company is excited to bring the icon on, along with his, “dedicated and broad fan base.”

While this will be different from Springer’s previous show, where the daytime talk-show often broke into absurdities with their guests, the new show will also focus on real life stories. Much like his courtroom television competition, Judge Judy, Jerry Springer will hear real cases from litigants. The show will also feature a “final thoughts” segment, much like his previous show.

Video of Jerry’s Final Thought Brings Him To Tears (The Jerry Springer Show)

The “final thoughts” segment will include what NBC is calling, “classic Springer wisdom.” Much like his previous show, this will be a way for Jerry Springer to wrap things up, and give his overall opinion on what the audience just experienced. The classic bit from ‘The Jerry Springer Show’ has led to a number of memorable moments for the show, and hopefully the legend can bring that same style to the courtroom.

Jerry Springer, who has a law degree from Northwestern University has had a long, illustrious career, going from law school, to broadcaster, to political commentator, to anchor, and finally to daytime talk-show host. Springer speaking on his new show said, “For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable. My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.”

Via USA Today