Jerry Jones Checks Out the Night Scene On Good Ole Bourbon Street

Fans adored bumping into Jerry Jones on Bourbon Street

September 30, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Credit: Imagn/© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones was hanging out on Bourbon Street on Saturday night before the Cowboys’ big game against the Saints.

The Dallas Cowboys owner was spotted by many fans on Bourbon Street alongside his bodyguard.  As Jones walked down Bourbon Street he recognized the Cowboy fans while holding a drink in his hand.

Many fans took video footage of Jones.  See the videos below to catch a glimpse of Mr. Jones enjoying the Bourbon Street scene surrounded by Cowboy fans.

Fans kept cheering in unison, “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry…”

 

Cowboy fans were delighted to parade down the street with the Dallas Cowboys owner.

Jones was not hesitant to join the fan crowd.  He seemed very calm, at ease and humbled.

Via: Nola.com

