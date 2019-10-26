Jerry Jones, Mark Cuban Donate $1 Million Each To Dallas Schools For Tornado Recovery

The relief efforts and donations have been pouring in since ten tornados swept through North Texas Sunday night, causing $2 billion worth of damage.

Owner of the Cowboys Jerry Jones donated $1 million to the Thomas Jefferson High School athletic fund, whose campus and facilities was completely destroyed by the storms.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation and NFL Foundation just surprised the Thomas Jefferson High School Athletics program with a $1 MILLION donation to build a new athletic field!!!!



The team’s field was destroyed by Sunday’s tornado. #DallasISDStrong pic.twitter.com/PtxJW3aexv — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) October 26, 2019

Though Mavericks owner Mark Cuban previously donated $100,000 to relief efforts, he matched Jones’ donation with a million of his own.

Well done Jerry !!! I'll match your generosity !



Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Donate $1 Million to Dallas ISD for Tornado Recovery | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth https://t.co/dDvwASGuGW via @nbcdfw — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 26, 2019

SMU had also previously donated gear to the school in order for them to play in Saturday’s homecoming game against Spruce High School.

Via Fox 4