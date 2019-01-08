Jerry Jones Recently Bought A $250 Million Super Yacht

This seems like the kind of purchase you make after your team wins the Super Bowl.

Looks like Jerry Jones bought himself quite the Christmas gift. Before 2018 was over, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys bought a superyacht. What makes this boat so super? Well, to start it’s 357 feet long and features not one, but two helipads and a full gym.

The whole thing only cost him $250 million, which is nothing to Jerry. The boat can sleep 14 passengers and can hold 30 crewmembers. The name Jerry gave his luxurious boat, “The Bravo Eugenia.”

The massive yacht was built last year by Netherlands-based Oceanco, according to the designer the yacht also has a steam room, massage room, plunge pool, rain shower and a garage for water vehicles.

Don’t you wish you could party on Jerry’s new yacht? Check out a picture of the Bravo Eugenia down below.

Via: USA Today