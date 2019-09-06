After Extending Zeke’s Contract, Jerry Jones Presented Him With A T-Shirt Saying “Zeke Who?”

After holding for more money and skipping training camp, Ezekiel Elliott is now the highest-paid running back. Zeke agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension with $50 million guaranteed.

On Thursday during a press conference, Jerry Jones presented Zeke with a t-shirt after signing his contract. On the front the shirt read ‘Zeke Who?’ and on the back ‘That’s Who!’ The t-shirt Jones pokes fun at the comments Jones made during the Cowboys preseason game against the Rams while Zeke's contract negotiations were still taking place.

The Dallas Cowboys announced that they would be selling the ‘Zeke Who?’ t-shirt at the Dallas Cowboys pro shop with all proceeds going to the Salvation Army.

Via: CBS Sports