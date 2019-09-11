Jennifer Lopez Possibly In Talks To Perform At This Year's Super Bowl Half Time Show

Last year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show was all over the place, between the Sponge Bob intro, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott it certainly was not the greatest.

Now there are new reports coming out that Jennifer Lopez maybe this year's Super Bowl Half Time performer.

A source close to the J.Lo told Yahoo Entertainment that, "It's a possibility," but that "nothing is official." A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actress/ singer has wanted to perform during the Super Bowl for some time now, but that there are a lot of details to iron out.

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official. Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

This week Lopez has been promoting the NFL’s 100th season on FOX, she also has her new movie ‘Hustlers’ hitting theaters this weekend. What do you think? Should J.Lo perform at this year's Super Bowl in Miami?

Via: Yahoo