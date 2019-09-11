Jennifer Lopez Possibly In Talks To Perform At This Year's Super Bowl Half Time Show

September 11, 2019
Billy Kidd
Billy Kidd
Jennifer Lopez

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

Categories: 
Gossip & Celeb News
Latest Headlines
Music News
Newsletter Features

Last year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show was all over the place, between the Sponge Bob intro, Maroon 5 and Travis Scott it certainly was not the greatest.

Now there are new reports coming out that Jennifer Lopez maybe this year's Super Bowl Half Time performer. 

A source close to the J.Lo told Yahoo Entertainment that, "It's a possibility," but that "nothing is official." A source told Entertainment Tonight that the actress/ singer has wanted to perform during the Super Bowl for some time now, but that there are a lot of details to iron out.

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it’s official. Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true."

This week Lopez has been promoting the NFL’s 100th season on FOX, she also has her new movie ‘Hustlers’ hitting theaters this weekend. What do you think? Should J.Lo perform at this year's Super Bowl in Miami? 

Via: Yahoo

Tags: 
J.Lo
Jennifer Lopez
Super Bowl
half time show
Performer
NFL
2020

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes